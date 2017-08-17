Junior badminton club going from ‘strength to strength’

Worksop Falcons Junior Badminton Club are showing no signs of slowing down after celebrating their 23rd year.

Formed in 1995, the club is going from strength to strength in both individual and team competitions during the 2016/17 season.

In the Notts Junior Badminton League they brought home four league winner trophies - Year 9/10 Mixed, Year 9/10 Girls, Year 11/12 Boys and Year 11/12 Girls - and finished runner-up in the Year 9/10 Boys and Year 11/12 Mixed, amounting six trophies in total.

It was an outstanding return considering they only entered seven leagues overall and were up against opposition from Mansfield and Nottingham where they have significantly bigger catchment areas and larger resources.

Worksop Falcons were also represented in the National School Championships, all four members of the Outwood Academy Valley girls team that won the local, county and regional rounds and placed sixth of 1,610 school teams that entered; culminating with a tournament at the home of Badminton England in Milton Keynes.

At an individual level they have had Ellie and her brother James represent county at their respective age groups, with James also winning countless Badminton England tournament trophies across all formats at under-12, under-13 and under-14.

Louise and Rebecca have both also represented county this season at under-15 with Louise also bringing home the girls singles title at the Badminton England tournament in Leicester.

The season always closes for the club with the Attewell tournament in Nottingham and the success continued, with Rebecca and Aaliyah bringing home further trophies at under-15 alongside Rahul Singh and Robin Scobbie who cleaned up at under-15 and under-17 respectively, and Olivia Duffy and Holly Stubbs who took winner and runner-up in the under-17 singles.

A club spokesperson said: “Worksop Falcons Junior Badminton Club is a club run by a small committee and supported well by dedicated volunteers and parents from Worksop and the surrounding areas.

“Since they formed they have enjoyed much success with countless juniors bringing home trophies at local, regional and national level, representing their county many times and some also going onto England level.

“The club have also always been successful in the NJBL, winning leagues at all age groups and formats.

“The 2016/17 season showed no sign of slowing down with the club going from strength to strength once again, both at team and individual level.”

And added: “The club are always on the lookout for new talent so if you have a son or daughter aged eight to 16 who may be interested then don’t hesitate to get in touch with club chairman Terry Gilham on 01909 474350 or find the club online at facebook.com/worksopfalcons.”

On September 9 the club is organising a sponsored marathon tournament for all juniors to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (the MND Association) after the daughter of former chairman Nigel Middleton, Gemma, was diagnosed with the condition last year; if anyone is able to provide support, a donation or a raffle prize then please get in touch.