Harworth’s Dean makes race return

Dean Hipwell secured a 12th place finish in his return to action in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Having missed out on the last round at Knockhill, after surgery for his arm pump problems, the Harworth racer jumped straight back on the bike at Snetterton.

He made it through Friday’s practice unharmed and qualified for Sunday’s race in 16th position. Hipwell made steady progress and moved up the field in the sixth lap but had work to do to catch the group ahead.

With Fraser Rodgers in the leading bunch crashing out on the eighth lap Hipwell found himself in 13th. Another drop out, this time Matthew Paulo, saw him move to 12th on the 14th lap. And that’s the way it stayed as he collected four championship points.

A team spokesperson said: “Hipwell said he was happy with the result as all the finishers in front of him had previously tested at Snetterton which he was unable to do because of his surgery.

“Due to this he had struggled a bit with the setup of the CDH Racing BMW but said he was feeling very positive for the next meeting at Brands Hatch in two weeks time.

“He also said that despite it being just over three weeks since he had had surgery on his arm he hadn’t suffered any problems during the weekend.”

“The one other positive he had was that despite the small setup issues he had actually lapped the Snetterton circuit quicker than previously.”