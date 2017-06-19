Further success for ‘team machine’

Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres / JEJ Racing team have maintained their impressive run of form from the successful Doncaster Festival outing.

Andy Bishop, Joel Candy, and Nick Moore aimed for a points-scoring finish at Blyton Park.

Bishop was the key driver in an early break.

The opportunity was quickly spotted by team-mates Candy and Moore, who moved into defensive positions, looking to extend the advantage.

The plan brought dividends, and Bishop and his breakaway cohorts opened up a lead that proved unassailable for a third-placed finish.

At the competitive TLI Road Race Series event at Serlby, Xavier Scott and Aaron Chambers-Smith were keen to match the previous evening’s success.

In a race filled with attacking riding, Chambers-Smith maintained a cool head and, with the aid of Scott’s peloton management, timed his attack to perfection.

The uphill sprint finish saw the youngster launch his trademark sprint, racing clear of the charging bunch, and claiming the victory by a clear margin.

A four-strong squad of Andy Bishop, Joel Candy, Nick Moore and Chambers-Smith took to a challenging Curborough Circuit, Lichfield, on Saturday.

Attacks from the foursome eventually brought rewards as Moore broke free and created a useful looking break, comprising two other riders.

The trio pulled together and drove hard, while Bishop and Candy took control of the main bunch.

Moore sprinted into third and Candy and Bishop then sprinted into fifth and sixth respectively.

Team manager Andy Moore said: “Simply fabulous – I can’t praise the lads enough for their commitment.

“Their belief and confidence is staggering.

“The performances this week have been sublime.”