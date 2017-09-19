Frustrated by decisions

Despite an improved performance against Waths 2nds, Dinningtons went down 17-0 to the visitors.

There was little to choose between the two sides but an increasingly-frustrated Dinnington felt they were on the wrong end of too many debatable decisions.

In the first half Wath scored two tries. The first came after 20 minutes when the stand-off threw a dummy pass coming off a scrum and ran through the gap it created to score under the posts.

The second came on half-time when Wath kicked to the corner and then drove over from the lineout to lead 12-0.

The second half was again evenly matched with Dinnington staying in contention.

Fifteen minutes from time, however, Wath, appearing to be offside, took the ball from a line out and went over for an unconverted try.

To add to the home frustration, a player was sin-binned for a dispute high tackle in the last ten minutes.