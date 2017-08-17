Every day a school day for Sheffield Steelers new boy

Brady Ramsay will continue his hockey education with Sheffield Steelers this weekend.

The team’s youngest import was drafted on to the fourth line by coach Paul Thompson, where he gets the chance to play with and watch some of the club’s veterans in action.

Steelers' Brady Ramsay against Sodertalje.

Last season, Ramsay was on the East Coast Hockey League Indy Fuel team that had an average age of 24.

He has swapped that for an Elite League side where the average age is nudging 29 and is filled with knowledge and expertise.

Ramsay, from Calgary, accepts he has lot to learn from experienced players like Colton Fretter and Levi Nelson.

“It is nice being around those guys, every day” he said, on the eve of Saturday’s friendly with Nurnberg Tigers.

Brady Ramsay in training

“I pick up from what they do, the little habits of being a pro. I am happy wherever he (coach Thompson) sticks me. I will do what he asks.”

Asked to describe his own style, he replied: “I’d like to be known to play in both ends of the ice, obviously bring energy and chip in offensively when I can.”

The forward said he was enjoying icing on a line with skipper Jonathan Phillips and 17-year-old Liam Kirk.

“We’ve been together all week and we know what our role is - to bring a little energy.

“He (Kirk) is a good player, he is smart out there and he has got a bright future.”

Ramsay, 24, who says he is here to win a championship, has been informed about the rivalry with Nottingham Panthers and was looking forward to the teams’ first collision.

* Ramsay’s hockey skills were honed at the private Edge School in Calgary. Former students include NHL stars Thomas Hickey (New York I) Joe Colborne (Colorado) Tyler Myers (Winnipeg) Matt Dumba (Minnesota.)

* Steelers fans will be hoping that Tom Gilbert will be available for action on the Tigers roster.

He has iced 655 regular season games for the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene