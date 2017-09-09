Duo to race at sport’s world showpiece

Two members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club have qualified for their age groups at the sprint triathlon World Championships in Rotterdam this week.

It followed their impressive performances at the Redcar Sprint triathlon in July.

The news came during a season of continued success for the club, which organised the Bassetlaw Sprint Trithlon, and both athletes said they were thrilled to be part of Team GB.

An amused Kevin said: “It’s certainly an unexpected achievement, not least because I won my entry to Redcar in a competition.

“Only after I’d won the entry did I realise it was an ITU age group World Championship qualifier event. I took a chance and qualified.”

Delighted Joan said: “I gave it my all at Redcar after working hard all summer.

“I can’t wait to represent Bassetlaw Triathlon Club and am so proud to be part of Team GB”.

Team was the word when 24 Bassetlaw Triathlon Club members formed six relay teams to compete together in the Triathlon Relays Championship.

Each member of Bassetlaw’s teams — Vice, Belles, Bandits, Allsorts, Blokes and One Young Gun — were joined by more than 400 teams from all over the country to complete the 500m swim, 15km bike and 5km run at the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepoint.

Bassetlaw Allsorts team member Yannie Duveen said: “There were 215 teams racing in the morning and 215 teams racing in the afternoon.

“You can imagine the chaos when so many teams join together, shouting out for their team-mate to pass on the wristband so they can take over.

“There was lots of waving arms, pushing and jumping up and down. It was so much fun that we are talking about entering more teams next year.”

For more information about Bassetlaw Triathlon Club membership and training events, go online to

www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk or email bassetlawtriclub@hotmail.co.uk