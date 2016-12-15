DTH Redlands sit top of the tree at Christmas

DTH Redlands X-Youth, the runaway leaders in Division Two, continued with their 100 per cent league record this week and in doing so put even more daylight between themselves and their nearest title rivals.

Their latest victory came against Sparken Hill Eagles who are seeing their own promotion aspirations disappearing after a recent poor run of form has seen them lose their last three league games.

The Eagles tormenter this week was X-Youth’s Jeff Reay who is currently top of the division’s singles averages and he lived up to that position by beating all three Eagles players in John Hallgarth, James Wormwell and Mark Fisher without too much trouble.

Reay was well supported by Matt Turner who had good wins over both Wormwell and Fisher with his win over Wormwell going the distance.

Clive Eden added a win over Fisher but couldn’t repeat the feat against Wormwell and Fisher. Reay and Eden teamed up to take the doubles in straight sets against Hallgarth and Wormwell.

A Ben Swain hat-trick helped Worksop Welfare Snipers ‘B’ to a much needed 6-4 win against DTH Redlands Rookies, a win that has given them some breathing space as it has put them well clear of the relegation zone.

Andy Kirkland added a win over Chris Clemson with Chris Tilstone beating Derek Piper before Tilstone and Swain made sure of all three points by beating Clemson and Cutts in the doubles.

For the Rookies, Chris Cutts continued his good form winning two of his sides four sets with Piper and Clemson adding a win each.

A match in Division Three this week threw up something unusual, not because of the 10-0 scoreline but because of the massive age gap between two players on opposite sides when DTH Redlands Red Devils eight-year-old Harry Clarke found himself up against the slightly more experienced 78-year-old Graham Stent.

Despite Clarke’s and his team mates best efforts they couldn’t manage to give too much trouble to a Worksop Welfare Cypriots ‘B’ side who are right in the mix for the promotion places. Neil Fisher, Dan Saul and Stent all registered hat tricks in straight sets with before Stent and Saul took the doubles.

For the full table tennis report please visit the Worksop Guardian website at www.worksopguardian.co.uk/sport.

The Cypriots club colleagues Worksop Welfare Cypriots ‘A’ continued their own promotion push with an 8-2 away win at Sparken Hill Falcons, Hat tricks for both Farhad Saiepour and the improving Kay Wilson, a single win for Nigel Stent and the doubles did the damage with the only joy for the Falcons coming when both Mick Potter and Neil Penny beat Stent.

The current Division Three leaders Sparken Hill Blue Jays continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 10-0 win against Worksop Owls. There were hat tricks all round for Ivan Stallworthy, Connor Bettley and Dave Lee and despite the Owls getting whitewashed Jasper Turner ran Bettley and Lee very close, taking Bettley to four sets before losing to Lee 11-9 in the fifth set.

DTH Redlands Tarr Babies have had a resurgence in form of late and continued it with a 9-1 win over mid table Sparken Hill Hawks. The Tarr Babies Roman Rosser who in his last league match won his first set of the season followed it up this week with a scintillating hat trick! Rosser showed his battling qualities as he beat all of the three Hawks players , Lee Banton, Brian Hall and Scott Lee in the deciding set. Keith Bloomfield also added a hat trick of wins for the Tarr Babies with Adam Pinches adding a further two wins losing out to Brian Hall. Jack Tarr joined in with the fun by teaming up with Pinches to beat Banton and Lee in the doubles.

Division One Results: Sparken Hill Starlings 0 DTH Redlands Roosters 10. Manton Nomads 6 Stanley Street ‘B’ 4, Manton Misfits 4 DTH Redlands Roosters 6.