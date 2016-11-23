Draycott secures her hat-trick in Ladies win

Worksop secured a convincing 6-1 win over Derby II at home last weekend to move the Nottinghamshire side up to sixth in the league.

Worksop were determined to get some points on the board and started strong from the off. They created lots of chances from the off and were dominating possession around the pitch.

It wasn’t long before Worksop’s determination paid off and a ball through the middle of the field was chased down by Esther Gray, crossed into the D and was finished by Shannon Johnson.

Worksop continued to apply pressure to the opposition and the opposition had very little time on the ball with excellent pressure and distribution from the Worksop midfielders, especially man of the match Katie Hetherington.

More attacking moves from Worksop were created with some goal scoring opportunities missed however soon a cross from Esther Gray was calmly slotted into the back of the net by Jules Draycott. Shortly after in almost a replay of her first goal, Jules scored her second, giving Worksop a 3-0 lead at half time.

The second half saw more of the same, with Worksop dominating possession and creating chances. Against the run of play the opposition created a chance, gained a short corner and scored bringing the score to 3-1. Worksop responded well and continued to push forward, soon after Ailsa Gray scored her first of the game.

Further pressure upfront and another period of link up play between Esther Gray and Jules Draycott led to Jules scoring her hat trick with an excellent one touch deflection. Very shortly after Esther Gray managed to score a goal of her own, finishing the game off.

Worksop are away at West Bridgford this Saturday.