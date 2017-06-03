Double delight for Xbox teen at national champs

Worksop female boxing talent Hollie Towl has been called up to an England training camp.

The 13-year-old welterweight impressed at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, becoming national champion.

Towl took a tough decisive points victory over Braunstone’s Katy Lane at England Boxing’s National Schools Championships final.

England boxing scouts approached Towl’s coach Chris Boyle after her win, as she looks to progress further a career in the ring.

Boyle said: “I’ve been Hollie’s coach for over two years now and I must say this national title and the England call are certainly due and so so deserved

“Hollie who I’ve nicknamed triple B - blonde, bombastic bomber - is an absolute treat to coach and is always pushing to become the best. I have no doubt this is just the beginning.”

Towl, who is a member of Xbox boxing academy in Worksop, follows in the footsteps of fellow club-mate captain Nicola Hopewell.

Hopewell won the national development championships and has two senior elite belts to her name.

“Hollie will join Nicola who earlier this month was also earmarked and selected for England pathway too,” said Boyle.