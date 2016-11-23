Dinnington recover from first half horror show

POCKLINGTON 19

DINNINGTON 21

Dinnington recovered from a disastrous first half, which saw them have two players sent to the bin, to claim victory with a try five minutes from time away at Pocklington.

Both sides put in kicks in the opening minutes of the game looking for a foothold in each other’s half but it was Pocklington who took an early lead with a penalty after five minutes.

This set up a spell which saw Pocklington on top and Dinnington struggling to get out of their own half. Ten minutes into the game another penalty moved the home side 6-0 ahead and when Dinnington did have a chance to relieve the pressure they wasted it.

This meant their defence was being put under strain and just before the mid-point of the half they had a player sent to the bin for killing the ball at a ruck. Pocklington kicked to the corner but lost control of the ball and Dinnington cleared.

However, another penalty allowed Pocklington to press again and, despite some good defence from Dinnington, they worked to ball over the line for a converted try and a 13-0 lead. Dinnington’s first proper attack of the game came with fifteen minutes of the half to go but they lost the ball close to the home line and the home side cleared.

A melee in the forwards followed and Dinnington had another player binned, swapping places with the first. This spurred Dinnington into action and they put in some big hits in defence to halt Pocklington in their tracks.

They also started to look more threatening in attack and a break by Matt Shaw brought them a penalty which Jonny West converted. Pocklington, though, finished the half strongly and in the last minute converted a penalty to go into the break 16-3 ahead.

Things were not looking good for Dinnington but they started the second half well and cut the deficit in the second minute when West landed a penalty. An attack soon afterwards brought them close to the home line but they lost the ball and Pocklington cleared.

The home side then had a chance to restore their thirteen point lead but were off target with a penalty. Both teams came close again but it was Dinnington who were having to do the most work as they twice stopped Pocklington on their own line before clearing the danger. This good work brought a dividend as with a quarter of the game to go Dinnington worked the ball from half way before Tom Doughty put West in for a try. Dinnington came close minutes later before winning a penalty for West to cut the lead.

Pocklington had a player binned. However, they made a mess of the restart and handed the home side an easy three points to go 19-14 ahead with ten minutes to play. Dinnington knew the game was there to be won and chose to kick to the corner from another penalty instead of going for the posts.

This decision paid off as, after having a catch and drive halted, they moved the ball wide for Matt Shaw to score.

West converted and Dinnington led for the first time in the game with five minutes to go. Pocklington put in a strong finish but Dinnington’s defence held strong and when they won a penalty, West gladly sent it over the touch line.

Dinnington are home to Percy Park tomorrow.