Dinnington hold off late fightback to clinch win

Dinnington continue to go from strength to strength after recording back to back victories thanks to a 41-33 win over Northern.

Both teams had beaten top four sides a week prior and both teams knew the potential importance of the result in the basement battle in North East One.

The visitors took the lead with a converted try on 11 minutes but within two minutes Dinnington responded when Tyle Stimpson broke, Epeli Nawaqanibau found Terio Veilawa and he went over.

Dinnington struck again just past the mid-point of the half, the forwards setting up an attack in the backs, Stimpson stopped short before Bunting crossed the line.

His conversion gave Dinnington a seven point lead.

The visitors were soon back on the attack and when they were stopped short, worked the ball wide to score in the corner.

The conversion levelled the scores.

Dinnington turned the game in their favour with two tries in as many minutes.

First they intercepted on a Northern attack to put Michael Leitch in and then Matt Shaw charged down, Rob Leivars was stopped short but Shaw scored by the posts.

Bunting converted and Dinnington led 26-14.

Turning round with the elements in their favour, Dinnington must have thought the game was done and dusted and even more so when, six minutes into the half, Jareth Mackay scored.

However, Northern showed they were by no means finished and went over by the posts for a converted try.

Four times the home side turned the ball over, to halt attacks, and cleared the danger.

A chip over the top nearly brought Dinnington a try but it did win them a penalty and see a Northern player in the bin.

Dinnington opted for a scrum and moved the ball wide to put Veilawa in.

Bunting converted and Dinnington had a seemingly comfortable 38-21 lead.

Twelve minutes from time having seen an attack end with a misplaced pass Northern came straight back from Dinnington’s clearance to score.

It got tense when a kick to the corner led to a drive which was held up but from the scrum that followed they scored again to leave Dinnington only five points clear.

In the final minute Dinnington won a penalty which Bunting kicked to not only to seal victory but to deny Northern a losing bonus point which could prove decisive in the final shake-up.