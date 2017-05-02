Cycling ace Aaron shrugs off ‘Ben Hur’ argy-bargy to take second

It was more like ‘Ben Hur’ than bike racing -- but youngster Aaron Chambers-Smith spearheaded a superb performance by the Worksop-based AMAC/JEJ team in a closed-circuit contest at Middlesbrough on Bank Holiday Monday.

Chambers-Smith and teammate Nick Moore had to endure a rough-and-tumble race in which no holds were barred. But demonstrating fierce determination, Chambers-Smith shrugged off the challengers to claim a fine second place. And in the second of the afternoon’s races, teammates Adam Turner produced a well-timed sprint to finish a solid fifth, with Andy Bishop also scoring valuable points in ninth.

Delighted team manager Andy Moore described the day as a “Bank Holiday bonanza” and Chambers-Smith’s performance as “sublime”.

“The race was brutal stuff, with shoulder-to-shoulder barging, pushing and shoving, all at 30 mph,” said Moore. “So Aaron showed serious grit to tough his way through the field. There was then plenty of argy-bargy on the run-in to the finish, but he delivered in style. Nick did a superb support job too and with Adz and Bish pulling in the points, it looks as if a promising season lies ahead.”

Chambers-Smith is fast emerging as a talented rider to follow. Despite being restricted by junior gearing regulations, he quickly settled into the peloton as Moore opened the race with a high-paced start. As it developed into the inevitable bunched sprint finish, the duo avoided several crashes and a last-corner high-speed skirmish to get the job done.