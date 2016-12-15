Cresswell shines as seconds beat rivals

Worksop Ladies Hockey Club II made it back-to-back wins with a 5-1 success over Notts rivals West Bridgford III.

From the start Worksop pushed West Bridgford deep into their own half, forcing several short corners. One of which they finally converted, at the third attempt, when Kate Wilson followed up the initial shot with a smart finish.

Worksop continued to press and again found success with a well-converted short corner from Trish Hughes. In the second half Worksop looked to kill off the game but found themselves frustrated by West Bridgford’s determined defence.

The breakthrough finally came when Amanda Cresswell’s cross was sharply finished by Becky Prudence. Worksop then added a fourth through Kate Wilson again and a fifth from Amanda Cresswell. West Bridgford did get on the scoresheet with a short corner. Worksop’s lass of the grass went to Amanda Cresswell. Worksop II have one game remaining before Christmas against Beeston V.

Elsewhere, Worksop III competed in their last match before the Christmas break against top-of-the-table Newark III. The game began with pressure from Newark and Worksop required great defensive teamwork to keep the league’s top scorers off the scoresheet.

The first half mainly followed this pattern with Worksop only managing the odd break into Newark’s half and their dominance was eventually rewarded with a well-worked goal.

At half-time the score was 1-0 to the visitors and the Worksop team-talk was optimistic. An early second half goal for Newark made this task harder but Worksop persevered and it paid off as five minutes later a quickly taken long corner by Jemma Robbins allowed her to venture into the D. The ball eventually being turned home by Emma Pike.

Despite this confidence boost, Worksop began to tire and the defensive efforts they had to put in against an extremely speedy and young attack were starting to show. Newark added a third after a succession of short corners.

And then, with Worksop down to ten players after a green card, they made the most of the extra player to goals number four and five. Once back up to the full complement Worksop managed to keep the score at 5-1 for the remaining ten minutes.

Determined defending and super saves from lass of the grass, keeper Alice Pease, kept the score down. Worksop showed character in their last run out before Christmas but were out-played by the leaders, who showed why they are at the top of the table..