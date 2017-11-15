Clean sweep of wins for Worksop’s JE Promotions

It was a clean sweep for Worksop-based JE Promotions and Scott Calow Boxing in what was an exciting evening of boxing at the North Notts Arena on Saturday.

The co-promotion produced a seven-fight card featuring four unbeaten prospects and three exciting debutants, that all came away with the home win.

Topping the bill was rising super-welterweight star Kyle Fox (4-0), who boxed clever to defeat the experienced veteran William Warburton (24-125-9) 40-37 on points.

The headliner from Armthorpe selected pressure attacks that always kept him in front against the tough and durable ‘Warby’ in the away corner, who’s last win coincidentally came against another 3-0 prospect just a few weeks back in September, but the upset wasn’t to be replicated against the heavily supported Fox.

The 23-year-old former Yorkshire amateur boxing champion ended his inaugural year as a paid puncher with four wins out of four, moving up into the top half of the 154lbs British rankings.

Derby’s 19-year-old lightweight Sahib Mann also moved up to 4-0 on his record with a points win against seasoned Ibrar Riyaz (6-130-4).

Mann kept the journeyman at bay with stylish, eye-catching counters from his relaxed, comfortable style.

There was exciting heavyweight action provided by debutant Mark Bennett (1-0) as he made a successful transition from the untested unlicensed scene into the pro ranks.

The arena erupted as the 30-year-old Doncaster puncher made his way to the ring for the first time as a paid puncher, who only had his first boxing fight aged 27.

The former unlicensed champion looked strong as he beat Hungarian Ferenc Zsalek (21-62-6) comfortably on points, scored at 40-36 to the popular home fighter.

Trained by Michael White at the Fighting Fit Gym in Dinnington, Bennett could be an exciting new addition to the already bubbling heavyweight scene, and has already voiced his plans to reach the top-10 as soon as possible.

Two more debutants appeared on the show - seven-time Yorkshire amateur champion Sonny Boy Price (1-0) outpointed Stockport’s Jamie Quinn (3-48-2), and Dinnington’s Chris Reyes (1-0) started his paid career with a shutout points win over Margate’s Ricky Leach (3-23-1).

Sheffield’s Sonny displayed some fancy footwork and flashy hand speed, which always gave him the edge over the durable Quinn. His large posse of fans were very vocal with their support.

An ex-army boxing champion, Reyes, swarmed his Kent opponent with hard attacks to both body and head, winning every session widely.

Doncaster welterweight Ryan Stevenson (2-0) doubled his win tally with a dominant points win over foreign opponent Arvydas Tryzno (26-71-3), in what was the Lithuanian’s 100th pro fight.

Stevenson opened the show but settled early and put his shots together well against the European centenarian.

Nottingham’s Omari Grant finished the year on a hat-trick of wins to take his record to 3-0 by winning every session against the experienced Youssef Al Hamidi (14-115-3).