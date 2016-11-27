Cardiff Devils 3-2 Sheffield Steelers (result)

Steelers - beaten 3-2 at Cardiff Devils on Sunday night - are determined to strengthen their defensive corps despite ongoing injuries to two forwards.

Yared Hagos and Andreas Valdix are both out but Sheffield will sign d-man Jace Coyle as a spare import.

The club first decided to try and bring him back weeks ago. And as there are no suitable offensive players seemingly available it is likely Coyle will drop into the D allowing either Mike Ratchuk, Anders Franzon or Zack Fitzgerald to play wing.

Last night, Steelers went into combat at league leaders Cardiff icing three centres including d-man Mike Ratchuk and four sets of wingers.

If there was a player who’d really want to score in Cardiff it is ex Devils winger Jonathan Phillips - and he opened the scoring at 23;25. But Markus Nilsson took a penalty, Andrew Lord equalised and Guillaume Desbiens blew his top with the officials, getting kicked out of the game at 24.18.

Steelers, who beat Edinburgh on Saturday 7-1, then had a goal disallowed and went behind to a Guillaume Doucet goal at 36:01. Things move quickly in hockey!

Jace Coyle - Sheffield Steelers v Coventry Blaze 13/03/16

Levi Nelson’s 10 minute misconduct left Steelers so unmanned the chances of equalising seemed remote. But Mathieu Roy wouldn’t follow the script and made it 2-2 at 43;32.

Franzon had a couple of chances to win the game for Sheffield but when Fitzgerald was given a minor penalty Devils’ Gleason Fournier hit the winner with two minutes to go.

Cardiff are now 11 points ahead of second place Steelers.

But Paul Thompson’s men have five games in hand.