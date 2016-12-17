Cardiff Devils 3-2 Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers were beaten for a fifth time in the League by division pace-setters Cardiff Devils this evening.

Paul Thompson’s men had been desperate to pull back the 12-point gap which had opened up between the sides.

But tonight it grew to 14 although Sheffield still have five games in hand.

The narrow loss may end up a negative turning point in Steelers’ desire to retain the title.

Levi Nelson (assts John Armstrong and Jesse Schultz) had put the champions ahead.

But a Devils goal awarded to Patrick Asselin at 29:25 made it 1-1.

Joey Martin scored a disputed go-ahead goal although Jace Coyle made it 2-2 for Steelers at 52.40.

Then Josh Batch scored Devils’ third of the night with seven minutes remaining.

It was the defining moment of the match - and there was no way back for Sheffield.