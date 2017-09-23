Belfast Giants v Sheffield Steelers

Ben O'Connor will hope to continue his points-scoring spree tonight.

The mobile defenceman has been in splendid form so far.

He is Sheffield Steelers' top scoring player with one goal and ten assists in five domestic games.

While he will have his hands full tonight in his own zone at Belfast Giants, O'Connor will be on the look-out for any chance to get forward.

The Great Britain regular - the top home grown scorer in the country - plundered three assists in the big win over Dundee Stars, mid week.

Second top scorers for the South Yorkshire club as Colton Fretter and Mathieu Roy with nine points each.

Steelers will welcome Belfast to Sheffield Arena on Sunday night, at 5pm.

Giants' Sébastien Sylvestre has been on the mark for them, with ten points from five games.

*The Elite Ice Hockey League have announced the dates for the Play-off Finals weekend 2018 and this season’s Challenge Cup Final.



A staple in the annual ice hockey calendar, the play-offs will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th April 2018 at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.



While the 2017/18 Challenge Cup Final will be contested on Sunday 4th March at Ice Arena Wales

in Cardiff.



For the play-offs, Nottingham will again provide the venue for ice hockey’s showpiece event, where

the last four teams will compete for the final trophy of the season.

It was a happy hunting ground for Sheffield, last season.