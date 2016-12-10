Belfast Giants 2-1 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Sheffield Steelers failed in their mission to trim Cardiff Devils’ lead at the top of the Elite League tonight as they lost at Belfast Giants.

Steelers had twice beaten Belfast Giants by the score of 5-1 at home this season- but this evening they were on the end of a 2-1 loss.

Ex Steeler Colin Shields put Giants ahead on the power play at 4:20.

After a non-scoring middle period Giants top scorer Michael Forney, another ex Steeler made it 2-0 for the home team (unassisted 43.29.)

Mathieu Roy, top points scorer for the visitors, was party to a play which saw centreman John Armstrong narrow the score at 58:48.

But Steelers failed to take the match into overtime and had nothing to show for their efforts.

RESULTS

Saturday 10th December

Elite League

Belfast Giants 2 Sheffield Steelers 1

Braehead Clan 3 Edinburgh Capitals 2

Cardiff Devils 0 Nottingham Panthers 8

Coventry Blaze 4 Dundee Stars 1

Fife Flyers 0 Manchester Storm 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 11th December

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm

Dundee Stars v Braehead Clan - 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Belfast Giants 5.30pm

Nottingham Panthers v Coventry Blaze - 4.00pm