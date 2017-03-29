Battling Dinnington get boost of confidence against leaders

Another sterling effort by Dinnington did not bring victory against Pocklington but it gave them a boost of confidence going into the final three games of the North One East season.

At times during the game, Dinnington showed the fine margins between being top of the league and the bottom, no more so when in the 73rd minute they ran the ball from inside their own 22 to score the first try leaders Pocklington had conceded in seven games.

When the two sides met back in November Dinnington won a narrow contest which was the last time Pocklington had been beaten so the expectations of a repeat of that were not high.

However, in the opening quarter of the game Dinnington gave as good as they got and it was not until just before the mid-point of the half that the first points went on the board, Pocklington kicking a penalty from in front of the posts.

Dinnington knocked on at the restart and missed tackles allowed Pocklington to break dangerously but Dinnington were able to clear their lines. Moments later the game was disrupted when an injury to a Pocklington player meant a move to another pitch and almost straight from the resumption of play Pocklington extended their lead with another penalty.

The remainder of the half saw play move to and fro but with no more scores. Dinnington came close with drive from a lineout before Pocklington stole the ball to clear and Pocklington came close when then countered after Dinnington had thrown a loose pass.

The second half started with a bit of sloppy play but it was Dinnington who drew first blood three minutes into the half when Jonny West landed a penalty from the half-way line.

They were on the attack soon afterwards but a forward pass brought it to a halt and then Pocklington won a penalty to restore a six point lead. Pocklington then turned up the pressure and two minutes later created an overlap to run round behind the posts for a 16-3 lead.

This looked to have broken Dinnington’s resolve but they rallied and matched Pocklington for the next ten minutes before winning a penalty which West converted. Pocklington were not having it their own way as they strived for more tries and it was Dinnington who next came closest, but a wayward pass went into touch when a promising break was forming.

Pocklington were soon back pressuring Dinnington’s line after a marginal call went in their favour. They won a lineout close in but were held up to win a scrum. The first shove was halted just short of the line but they then squeezed over on the next push to claim a converted try with ten minutes to go. Dinnington came straight back on the attack but lost the ball.

Pocklington cleared deep into the Dinnington half where Duell Trueman gathered in his own 22 and set off on a run. The ball was passed through several hands before being shipped wide where Michael Leitch scored in the corner.

West landed an excellent kick and Dinnington were within touching distance of a losing bonus point with just over five minutes to play. Unfortunately, they never got within range of West’s boot after that as Pocklington finished the game on top for a 23-13 win.

Tomorrow, Dinnington travel to Percy Park knowing they need to come back with points as Durham earned another losing bonus point to move to only four points behind.

