Bah Humbug...Sheffield Steelers fans’ icy blast for Arena management

Sheffield Steelers fans are in a unseasonal mood after finding out the face off time for New Year’s Eve game against Manchester Storm has been changed.

For months, the face off time has been planned for 4pm but this week Sheffield Arena staff announced they were changing it to 3pm - it is understood they wanted 2pm, initially, but the club successfully opposed that.

Steelers have had a sometimes difficult relationship with their landlords over the years and know they will lose business because of the switch.

Operations manager Shaun Smith said “The Arena are concerned that both supporters and their staff will be effected by public transport issues should the game face off as previously agreed.

“The Arena will be making contact with those who have bought tickets already and of course will be doing our best to advise supporters of this late change.”

Other than that, Steelers have declined to comment - despite the fact they have 1,800 Season ticket holders and have 500 tickets already sold.

On top of that, 100,000 flyers have been delivered across Sheffield...with the 4pm face off time on.

Fans have gone on social media to vent their anger. One local said he’d heard that people who man the food stalls don’t want to work late with New Year’s Eve events to get to.

Steeler Dave Clover ‏tweeted: “Great stuff. I now can’t make it. Quicker we get out of the Arena permanently the better!”

Corey Louise added: “Fuming that @steelershockey NYE game has been moved. Probs gonna miss the entire first period and some people have to work.”

And David Briddon commented: “Disgrace, guys that’s shocking. It’s a working day for most people. Shambles of a decision.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene