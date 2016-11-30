Another week, another fight back to take a win

For the second week in a row, Dinnington fought back from a half-time deficit to claim victory, this time a bonus point 27-19 win over Percy Park.

After a bit of early to and fro, Dinnington had the better of the early exchanges, but Percy Park’s defence was alert.

Dinnington set up a period of pressure which eventually forced a five metre scrum from which Jonny West scooted over for a try.

But a fumbled restart, a low sun causing the problem, allowed Percy Park to shipp the ball wide from a scrum to score in the corner

Ten minutes before half-time Dinnington, trying to run the ball out of their own 22, sent out a stray pass which was collected by Percy Park who ran it back under the posts to lead 12-5.

Dinnington made a good start to the second half and cut the deficit after only three minutes when they followed up a kick to the corner with a catch and drive and Danny Howells touched down.

They kept the pressure on and when they won a penalty in front of the posts five minutes later they resisted the temptation to go for a try and West converted to move them one point clear.

Percy Park came back strongly and Dinnington had to deal with a couple of kicks over their defence before they had a stroke of luck when the visitors knocked on over the line.

Things settled down for the next few minutes with neither side gaining any good field positions before Dinnington came close to scoring when they were forced into touch close in.

They forced a scrum from the lineout and Ryan Donnelly went for the line only to lose the ball.

But as Percy Park tried to move it Ollie Rodgers stole it back and scored.

West converted to move Dinnington more than one score clear.

Percy Park were clearly annoyed and were marched back 20 yards at the next penalty for dissent.

However, they still had some fight in them and it took a good defensive tackle to keep them out minutes later.

With 10 minutes to go Dinnington went on the attack and Percy Park had another player binned.

Donnelly had a try disallowed and then the official deemed Dinnington to be held up over the line.

At the third time of asking Donnelly scored off the back of a scrum and West converted to put the game safe.

Percy Park claimed a late converted try after Dinnington had had a player binned for repeated infringements.

This victory keeps Dinnington in mid-table.