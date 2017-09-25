Andy Moore riders finish cycling season in style

The Staveley-based Andy Moore/J.E.James Racing Team rounded off their season in style with a joint victory for two of their riders at the Pendle Cycling Festival in Lancashire.

Team manager Andy Moore selected a three-strong squad to contest the closed-circuit race at a festival that had brought success for the team in each of the previous three seasons.

And he hit the jackpot again as the impressive power pairing of Andy Bishop, of Worksop, and Nick Moore crossed the line in first place with identical finishing times, having received fine support from teammate Aaron Chambers-Smith.

A delighted Moore said: “The race plan was discussed in detail prior to the start, and the lads followed it to perfection. Everything was spot-on, and the result was exactly as we had hoped.

“Andy and Nick felt that neither of them should take the solo win and finishing together was their tribute to the team. It was a true team effort and summed up our spirit perfectly.”

The blistering pace set by the duo from the start caught the field by surprise, with Chambers-Smith protecting his teammates by demonstrating strong control at the head of a compact peloton. Bishop and Moore kept up their relentless attack, and after an intensive hour of flawless powerplay, their lead became unassailable.

With the racing season now at an end, the Moore/James team will be giving a special thankyou to supporters this weekend at the Rother Valley Cyclefest, which is a huge family event for all those who love the sport. The lads will be on hand for photos and to chat, so everyone is welcome to go along and say hello.

New signings and new bikes are in the pipeline for the 2018 campaign.