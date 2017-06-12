Mixed emotions on blank day for Thoresby

A blank day without a fixture left title-chasing Thoresby Colliery with mixed emotions in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

On the one hand, they were pleased to have avoided a wet day on which their match might have been abandoned or cancelled. On the other hand, they dropped from first to third in the table after wins for rivals, Papplewick and Linby (SEE ABOVE) and North Wheatley with Leverton. They are now nine points behind Papplewick and eight behind North Wheatley, on whom they have a game in hand.

Wheatley found that a meagre total of 101 was enough for a 17-run win away to Notts and Arnold Amateurs, who were skittled for just 84 against the bowling of Alistair Skinner (4-15 in ten overs), Luke Istead (2-21) and David Wilcox (2-23).

All of Amateurs’ bowlers took wickets, with Ben Scott returning 3-27 from seven overs, Scott Leivers 2-14 from seven, Adam Martin 2-27 from 11 and Craig Harrison 2-32 from 11. Luke Tong (26) was the visitors’ top scorer

Elsewhere in the league’s top flight, Blidworth Colliery Welfare were hoping to improve their position in the table on a trip to bottom team Glapwell Colliery, who have yet to win. But they were denied by rain, which prevented a ball being bowled.