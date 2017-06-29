Lumb looking for 2013 repeat of one-day win

Michael Lumb is relishing the prospect of returning to Lord’s for this weekend’s Royal London One-Day Cup Final.

The hard-hitting left-hander has played in many major showpiece events around the world but says there is very little to compare with a big match at The Home of Cricket.

“Lord’s is a very special occasion,” said Lumb. “It’s always a good day out for the fans and if you can get over the line it is special for them and something you’ll cherish for a long time.”

Lumb was a member of the England team that won the ICC World T20 in 2010 and has since played in domestic finals all around the globe.

Some of his fondest memories are of the Outlaws last limited-overs triumph four years ago, against Glamorgan. On that occasion Lumb and Alex Hales put on 52 for the first wicket to give Notts the perfect platform for their success.

“That was a great day and a great game. It was nice to get a bit of a partnership going. I remember it as being pretty cloudy and the ball was doing a bit, so it was nice to get a start for the boys and then Ready (Chris Read) and Dave Hussey kicked on to get us a competitive score which we managed to defend quite nicely in the end.”

Lumb has relished the 50-over format over the past couple of seasons. Last year he reeled off three centuries in a row, including a county record score of 184 against Northants.

This year he began the group phase with another hundred, against Worcestershire at New Road, and has often helped the side get away to some flying starts.

“I had a good knock against Somerset at Taunton before I got out (47 from 28 balls) and then got out in bizarre fashion in the semi-final. I feel I’m in pretty good nick and it would be nice to get a big one and contribute for the boys.

“For me though it is all about getting over the line and winning the trophy.”

Despite the enforced absence of England bowler Jake Ball, with a knee injury, Lumb feels the Outlaws have enough quality players with big match experience.

“It’s a good squad,” he says. “There is a nice combination of youth and experience. The guys have been in these situations before and there’s a few international cricketers amongst them, who have played on the big stage. It’s always handy having that experience out in the middle when things aren’t going too well. It’s nice to have a few old heads who you can turn to.”

The 37-year old believes this final might be one of the best.

“There are two good sides, so it should be a good game. There are a lot of match-winners on both sides, so it could just come down to whoever turns up on the day and brings their ‘A’ game with them that might get their team over the line.”

Outlaws’ supporters will be travelling in their numbers for Saturday’s match and Lumb acknowledges that they will be hoping for a repeat of 2013.

“They got very excited last time, which is what you want. It’s what we play for, we play for the fans and to put smiles on their faces. I’m hoping we can get a result for them and there’ll be big celebrations afterwards.”