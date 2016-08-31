Worksop thrash Garforth as Scott stars at Sandy Lane

Inspired by a largely unplayable Adam Scott, Worksop Town thrashed visitors Garforth 5-1 at Sandy Lane on Wednesday night.

Tigers were 3-0 up inside half an hour and although they lost momentum temporarily in the second half, finished the game on top.

Worksop Town FC v Garforth Town FC. Toolstation Northern Counties East Football League match at Sandy Lane, Worksop. Wednesday 31st August 2016.

Garforth struggled to get near Scott all night, resorting to fouling him late on - by which time he’d scored and set up two.

Kieran Fenton was also impressive at both centre-half and left-back, while half-time replacement Alex Pugh looked the part in the middle of the defence.

Both goalkeepers were tested in the opening exchanges, Jon Kennedy collecting a Mark Simpson cross-cum-shot and Garforth’s Dominic Smith getting behind a long range Fenton effort.

Despite having less possession than their hosts, Garforth should have gone in front on 10 minutes, Lee Turner getting in behind the defence and bringing a fine stop from Kennedy before Alex Nightingale cleared a follow up effort off the line.

At the other end Scott was giving Garforth problems and whipped in a great cross for Kyle Jordan, last season’s top scorer denied by a block six yards out.

Jordan came even closer a couple of minutes later, Scott’s incisive pass releasing Jordan Hodder who pinged in a cross, controlled well and thumped onto the crossbar by Jordan.

When the opener arrived it was no surprise that Scott was involved, the midfielder dribbling into the box past a couple of challenges and clipping the ball into the middle where Steve Woolley flicked home on the volley.

Tigers took just six minutes to double their advantage, Hodder leaving his man for dead on the right, skipping into the area and sliding the ball across goal for Jordan to finish smartly.

And before the half hour mark Mark Shaw’s men were three to the good, an inswinging corner nodded into the net by centre-half Richard Adams.

But with Worksop threatening a rout, Garforth stopped the rot, defending well for the latter stages of the half before reducing the deficit in injury time, Mark Simpson finishing a quick break with a back post tap-in.

Half-time saw the home side make a change, Connor Johnson failing to run off a first half knock, Alex Pugh coming on to play centre-half with Fenton going to left-back.

The home side were straight back on the attack and reestablished their three goal lead on 51 minutes.

Scott’s defence splitting pass allowed Adam Somes to run onto the ball and poke it past Smith from the edge of the box.

Garforth’s attacks only seemed to come when Worksop were careless with possession and an Alex Nightingale error allowed Turner to run and shoot, his effort wide of the near post.

With the game won a few mistakes crept in , short passes and over ambitious dribbles handing the ball to the visitors, Tigers forced to go aerial to strikers who wanted the ball to their feet.

But a lovely bit of skill from Scott lifted Tigers and gave the Man of the Match a deserved goal.

He picked up the ball midway inside the Garforth half, nutmegged his opposite number Sam Leach and strode forward to smash home a spectacular effort from distance, Smith clutching at thin air.

There was a late chance for a sixth for Worksop but when Somes took a lovely through ball from the impressive Pugh he failed to beat Smith who came out to challenge.

A pair of rash, frustrated tackles on Scott earned bookings for Garforth players before the referee brought things to a close, perhaps wisely not letting anything boil over.

Worksop Town: Kennedy 7, Hodder 8, Johnson 7 (Pugh 46 8), Adams 7, Fenton 8, Nightingale 7, Harrison 8 (Wesley 79), Woolley 8 (Sibenge 83), Somes 7, SCOTT 9, Jordan 7. Not used: Hawkins, Sibenge, Fereday.

Garforth: Smith, McMurrough, Simpkins (Allsop 83), Walton (Hamilton 41), Beaston, McCrum, Turner, Rose, Simpson, Leach, Stewart (Hunter 83). Not used: Sunley, Hagreen.

Referee: Mr E. Pidduck. Assistants: Mr I. Jackson and Mr C. Hunter.

Goalscorers: Woolley 18, Jordan 24, Adams 27, Somes 51, Scott 75; Simpson 45

Yellows: Simpkins 58, Hunter 90, Leach 90

Attendance: 412