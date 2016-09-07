Worksop give up two goal lead to draw with Bottesford

Worksop Town gave up a 2-0 half-time lead to draw at home with Bottesford Town at Sandy Lane.

Tigers were coasting thanks to two wonderstrikes inside the first 15 minutes.

But they failed to make other chances count and second half errors allowed the visitors to pile on the pressure, under which Worksop folded.

Mark Shaw’s men took the lead with another bit of Adam Scott brilliance, the forward running with the ball from just inside the Bottesford half and beating five players before slotting past Leigh Herrick with a cool finish.

It should have been 2-0 when Kyle Jordan turned smartly to control a throw in at the by-line and drove in a cross that Steve Woolley was inches away from.

But the second goal did arrive, on 15 minutes, and it was even better than the first.

Scott picked up the ball in his own half and left his marker for dead before spraying a long diagonal pass into the path of Kieran Fenton, the left-back getting past a defender and smashing home a fantastic finish from the corner of the box with the outside of his left foot.

The duo almost combined for another minutes later, this time Fenton was the one playing the perfect pass, Scott breaking into the box and seeing his cut back cleared from the goalmouth.

Worksop survived a Bottesford penalty claim with nine minutes left in the half, Jordan Hodder appearing to have a handful of Elliot Broughton’s shirt before the winger went to ground in the box.

In first half stoppage time the woodwork kept Bottesford in the game, Scott cutting inside from the right and pinging the ball goalwards, a defender deflecting it onto the crossbar.

Tigers started the second half on the ascendancy, Jordan winning a free-kick right on the edge of the area that Steve Woolley sent well over the top, then a collision outside the box left Jordan with the ball 20 yards out and he curled wide.

But Worksop piled pressure on themselves by gifting Bottesford a goal - Richard Adams inexplicably making a mess of a back pass, the visitors getting an easy corner and sending it to the back post where a poorly marked Oliver Donald headed home.

With 20 minutes left Bottesford came agonisingly close to an equaliser, a free-kick to the back post causing mayhem before the ball cannoned onto the crossbar and Tigers scrambled clear.

Mark Fereday came on to replace Jordan up front and was straight into the fray, running onto Woolley’s flick on but poking the ball tamely at Herrick.

Fenton had been caught in possession a couple of times before he tried one dribble too far and gave the ball away, Bottesford attacking down the right, Daniel Boulton getting in and slamming his shot under Jon Kennedy and into the net.

As poor as the home side were in the second half, they should have won the game when Henry Sibenge crossed to the middle and fellow replacement Matty Parkin prodded goalwards, Herrick making a flying save.

Worksop: Kennedy 6, Hodder 6, Fenton 6, Henshaw 6, Adams 6, BOOTH 6, Waddle 6, Harrison 6 (Sibenge 83), Jordan 6 (Fereday 75), Scott 6, Woolley 6 (Parkin 88). Not used: Pugh, Hawkins.

Bottesford: Herrick, Gibbons, Cross, La Rocca (Ridley 83), Donald, Barwick, Steeper, Pembleton, Barlow, Nichol (Boulton 73), Broughton. Not used: Robinson, Newell, Matthews.

Referee: Mr P. Tomes. Assistants: Mr M. Tyers, Mr R. Woodburn

Goalscorers: Scott 8, Fenton 15; Donald 62, Boulton 78

Yellows: Barwick 90

Attendance: 394