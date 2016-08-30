Westwood named as wild card pick for tenth Ryder Cup

Lee Westwood will make a tenth appearance at the Ryder Cup.

The Worksop golfer was confirmed as one of European captain Darren Clarke’s three wild card picks for next month’s defence of the trophy.

Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters join the nine automatic qualifiers, which includes Lindrick Golf Club member Danny Willett.

Willett won the Masters and Westwood, who finished joint-second at Augusta, has long-been tipped for a place on the European team that begins its defence on September 30.

Clarke said: “Westwood is one of the most experienced Ryder Cuppers of all-time. He has played well this year and week in, week out has been very, very solid.”