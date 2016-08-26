VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal reflects on the ‘most challenging’ period of his Owls reign

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Carlos Carvalhal admits he is in the midst of his toughest period in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls sit fifth-from-bottom in the Championship standings after collecting a meagre four points from their opening four fixtures.

Carvalhal’s troops go to Brentford tomorrow seeking to avoid a third successive defeat.

Their poor run of form has also coincided with Fernando Forestieri refusing to face Norwich City. The striker has since apologised for his “unprofessional” actions and been fined by the club.

Carvalhal, a surprise choice to succeed Stuart Gray in June 2015, said: “It has probably been my most challenging time at the club. I accept that.

“It has not been easy.”

The Portuguese chief says he will be relieved when the transfer window closes next Wednesday. He claims the market should be shut before the season begins.

“At the moment, it is very hard because we are preparing for the games, caring about the players, caring about the team, analysing possible players who can come and players who will move,” said Carvalhal. “Everything is on my shoulders and there is a lot of work to do.

“The situation is normal in football.

“After August 31, I believe that I will be a little more relaxed and focused because I can prepare the team.”

Carvalhal is determined to strengthen his squad over the coming days. He wants a new left-back, who can challenge Daniel Pudil for a starting spot, and a left winger. Reports in Portugal yesterday claimed Wednesday have inquired about the availabilty of Braga’s Pedro Santos.

While Carvalhal is keen to increase competition for places, his top priority right now is helping Wednesday get back to winning ways after overseeing losses against Burton Albion and Leeds United.

He said: “We know what must do to correct the team. Sometimes you can have weeks like we had last week. These things can happen.

“We have had accidents and must react fast to them.”

Glenn Loovens, meanwhile, is set to feature in today’s development match with Birmingham City at Hillsborough, kick-off 12pm.

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has been called up for England Under-21s European Championship qualifier with Norway next month.

