Video: Sheffield United goalkeeper George Long could be set to leave Bramall Lane

George Long could leave Sheffield United before the transfer window closes next week.

Chris Wilder, the League One club’s manager, revealed Long has been granted permission to explore his options following Simon Moore’s arrival at Bramall Lane.

George Long has held talks with manager Chris Wilder �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

The former Cardiff City and Brentford goalkeeper started last weekend’s fixture at Millwall and Wilder, who held talks with Long on Monday, told The Star: “George’s situation is that he came to see us on Monday. He wants to be number one which is understandable. He wants to see what’s out there and so him and his agent have that opportunity.”

Long, aged 22, started United’s opening four games of the new season but lost his place after a series of chequered displays saw him singled-out for criticism by a section of the home support. Moore impressed on his debut for Wilder’s team but was powerless to prevent Steve Morison’s 89th minute penalty extending United’s winless run to five matches.

“If it’s not right for George and it’s not right for us then he’ll be our player (at the end of the window),” Wilder added. “It’s as simple as that. We’re not looking to drive him out but I can appreciate and understand where he’s coming from.”

Wilder, speaking at the Steelphalt Academy training complex this morning, also confirmed Wigan Athletic’s Craig Morgan and Millwall’s Byron Webster have been the subject of approaches from United since that 2-1 defeat in London.

James Wallace could be set to leave Bramall Lane � copyright : Blades Sports Photography

James Wallace, the United midfielder, has discussed a possible move to Fleetwood Town. Martyn Woolford moved to Highbury earlier this month after being released from his contract at Bramall Lane.

“James has been over at Fleetwood this week,” Wilder said. “We have looked at and are looking to strengthen before the game (against Oxford) this weekend.”

Simon Moore made his Sheffield United debut last weekend �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

