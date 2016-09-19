VIDEO: Sheffield United goalie Simon Moore revels in move to Bramall Lane

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Simon Moore has revealed joining Sheffield United has rekindled his love affair with football.

The goalkeeper, who arrived from Cardiff City before last month’s transfer deadline, paid tribute to his team mates for their “brilliant” support after helping Chris Wilder’s side claim its fourth straight win in League One.

Simon Moore

Moore, who made two vital saves during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Peterborough, said: “You can have players who are unbelievable talents but absolute nightmares in the dressing room.

“If you want to get out of this division, you need to stick together and the lads, ever since I’ve been here anyway, have been absolutely brilliant. Everyone helps each other out and that’s good to see. I know it’s really helped me.”

“I’m loving being here and just playing football again,” Moore added.

“At Cardiff, I’d play six or seven games and then drop out again.

Simon Moore

“You can’t get the consistency you need by doing that.

“With Longy (George Long), Rammers (Aaron Ramsdale and Jake Eastwood breathing down by neck, I can’t relax at all if I want to stay in. But I’m really enjoying myself here.

“The lads are great, the city is great and the supporters have been great with me too.

“There’s a really good feeling about the place.”

Moore, a member of the Brentford team which reached the divisional play-off final three years ago, embellished his burgeoning reputation by denying Peterborough’s Paul Taylor and Gwion Edwards after Matt Done’s first-half strike at Bramall Lane.

Speaking after United recorded their first clean sheet in the league since April, Moore said: “We’ve got an unbelievable attacking force here. The lads are good defenders too. The clean sheet is a monkey off our back now but you can never relax in this league. You’ve got to roll your sleeves up and get stuck in. We’ve got players with great quality on the ball and players with real physical stature who are prepared to put their foot in. The competition for places here is excellent but there’s no animosity between the boys. We all help each other because we all want the same thing.”

“We always knew what we were going to get,” Moore added. “They (Peterborough) score a lot but concede a lot as well. We looked good going forward and solid at the back. I think we’re getting that balance now. People are looking much more comfortable and the number of chances being created against us is much fewer. As Billy (Sharp) said in the programme, it starts from the front and I thought the boys worked their socks off today.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story VIDEO: Sheffield United goalie Simon Moore revels in move to Bramall Lane Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...