Video: Sheffield Steelers yet to find the right chemistry up front

Steelers’ sniper Jesse Schultz admits that the chemistry between team-mates in the new-look Sheffield side will take a while to get right.

The winger was brought in to hit the net for Paul Thompson’s side, and he converted Sheffield’s first of the season in a friendly against Aalborg of Denmark.

But in the Champions Hockey League defeats to HV71 of Sweden (twice) and Red Bull Salzburg, the 33-year-old hasn’t found the net. “It is still early” he said

“We are still looking for combinations. There are guys I have played with in the past, it has been a few years...it’s going to take a while to get back in the sync. These are perfect games to try and get the chemistry back. We’ll be ready to go when the League starts.”

Schultz is not hiding from the coach’s criticism that the team concedes too many penalties. “It is frustrating for sure. It is something we talked about (previously) in the week - to limit their Power Play opportunities - we know it was our downfall.

“Unfortunately it happened again, (in the home game against HV) we were a little undisciplined, they have got a good PP and they made us pay. We are kind of playing with fire, I guess. It is something we need to improve on, no question.”

Steelers conceded eight at Salzburg, who visit Sheffield for the second leg on September 11.

“We were embarrassed by our performance there and definitely not happy with how we played. They are another quality team, like HV is, and we expect them to play just as well here as they did at home” said the forward, who played for SC Riessersee in the German second flight last season.

“It is going to be another test for us but we will be ready to go.”

Sheffield host Manchester Storm on Sunday in the Challenge Cup and the new boy said: “It is not a Nottingham rivalry by any means but it is a close game so it is going to be a big test for us. It is important to get off to a good start.”

Jesse Schultz: hoping the team will bond

He said they had played well in the majority of five-on-five game-time in the CHL and hoped the positives could be continued.