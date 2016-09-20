Video: Sheffield Steelers scorer wants to see better all-round defence at Nottingham Panthers

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield Steelers’ winger Colton Fretter says he and his team-mates will need to have sharpened their team-defence skills by the time they take to Nottingham Panthers’ ice on Saturday night.

Fretter was offensive star of the show in last Sunday’s 7-5 win over the same opposition, at the Arena.

But he and the other forwards take their share of the responsibility for the five goals they conceded on the home pad.

“It is not just defence (responsibility) when you get scored on, it’s goaltending defence, forwards. It’s a team game” he said.

“We have some things to brush up on defensively.

“But scoring seven goals we cannot complain about that! We need to keep going forward in that department.”

Two goal salvo from Colton Fretter

Fretter, who has worked hard on rehabilitation for a serious groin injury in the Summer both in the UK and across the Atlantic, feels “pretty good now” and that showed in his two goals last weekend, his first of the new campaign.

“Every goal scorer wants to score goals” he said.

“If it is not going in you have to find other things to do.

“Thommo (coach Paul Thompson) put me on the penalty kill, a little bit, and kind of found other roles for me.

“But obviously he always expects me to score goals and it was nice to contribute.”

The Canadian was moved to join the partnership of Tyler Mosienko and Guillaume Desbiens recently.

“It took a couple of games to get some chemistry but it has paid off” said Fretter.

“Dessy is a big body; he throws it around, and Mosey is a little spark plug out there, bouncing around picking pucks up and making plays.”

Fretter said Nottingham would want to put on a show for their fans at the National Ice Centre.

“They come out really hard and we have got to take care of that, play our game and focus on ourselves and the results will come.”

n Panthers’ 21-year-old netminder Henry Pacl, who was hurt by a Steelers’ shot to the chest and substituted in the game on Sunday, is recovering and the medical team expect no long term problem, says the Nottingham club.