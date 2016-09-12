Video: Hello and goodbye to two Sheffield Steelers aces

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson has paid tribute to two Sheffield skaters at opposite ends of their club careers.

The Elite League champions are saying goodbye to 11-season veteran Rod Sarich, who delayed his retirement plans to ice in the Champions League series.

The club harbours a hope he may yet play some role as injury cover, but they cannot count on him for the major part of the season.

Meanwhile, there is a mixture of relief and happiness for Jesse Schultz, who broke an early season scoring drought to notch a hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg.

Thompson had moved him on to the top line with Mathieu Roy and John Armstrong and the switch paid dividends.

The coach said: “For it possibly to be Rod Sarich’s last game for Sheffield Steelers and to beat a team with a three million Euro wage bill and beat them convincingly was a great result and a great team effort.

Face off: Steelers battle it out against Salzburg

“We have been seeing his quality for the past two or three weeks in practice. It wasn’t going for him he was getting frustrated. You have got to get your players going, he jumped up on that top line and he got a big hat-trick.”

Thompson complimented him on his exquisite third goal, his back-checking and all round game.

Overall the win was dedicated to the Steelers fans who witnessed the 8-1 flop in Salzburg last month.

“The 250 fans who made a huge journey over there didn’t have much to cheer about. But they cheered us on for 60 minutes even though we weren’t having the best of nights.”

It was satisfying to pay them back, he added.

A turning point in Sunday’s game came during the first interval break, when Steelers were 1-2 down.

Thompson showed the side a video of the two conceded goals. “We were pretty tough, we said it how it is; we had to stop gifting goals. We then got it right defensively and then we got it right offensively.”

FIXTURES

Saturday 17th September

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Manchester Storm – 7.00pm

Elite League/Challenge Cup Group B

Nottingham Panthers v Cardiff Devils – 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Group A

Belfast Giants v Edinburgh Capitals – 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars – 7.15pm

Challenge Cup Group B

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers – 5.15pm

Sunday 18th September

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Fife Flyers – 6.00pm

Challenge Cup Group A

Dundee Stars v Belfast Giants – 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Braehead Clan – 6.00pm

Challenge Cup Group B

Manchester Storm v Coventry Blaze – 5.30pm

Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers – 5.00pm

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene