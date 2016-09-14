Video: Goal scorer Luke revels in his new Sheffield Steelers role

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Luke Ferrara says his new-found confidence and form is down to extra training time with team-mates and a settled spot in the side.

The 23-year-old right winger scored a sensational short-handed goal against Red Bull Salzburg last Sunday and is revelling in the extra ice time on the team’s fourth line.

He said forwards like Tyler Mosienko, Colton Fretter and Robert Dowd had put the time in to help him develop his game.

“They stay out with me all the time, work on shooting, playing a lot of ‘keep-away,’ (retaining the puck) one-on-ones, working on strength on the boards.

“They have helped me out a lot.

“It is tough when you are just spotting in. You try and stay focused, (but) your muscles get cold, now you stay warm and you are into the game and you get a bit more confidence going and a rhythm. It is definitely more fun.”

Luke Ferrara celebrates his CHL goal with the architect, Markus Nilsson. Pic: Dean Woolley

Overall the club had improved its early season performance level by paying attention to minor elements that had previously been going wrong.

“We worked on little things like stick position in the d-zone, not giving them the middle of the ice, and being a bit more composed when taking our chances.”

It had all made a huge difference, he said.

Now Steelers were fully focussed on meeting Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Ferrara said the team welcomed a return to playing EIHL opposition.

“We wanted to get through in the CHL but it didn’t work out. So we are ready now and want to get our season underway.”

