Two-year contracts for Retford United bosses after two wins

Retford United have secured their managerial duo on two-year contracts.

The Badgers say other clubs have shown an interest in Brian Entwistle and Darren Giovannetti, prompting the offering of a long term deal.

A club statement said: “Interest has been shown in the duo and with the Badgers in great spirits with a happy dressing room after two back-to-back wins steps were taken to keep the pair at the club.”

The contracts were signed after wins over Worksop Town and Ollerton Town.

On Tuesday night the Cannon Park outfit were brought back down to earth however, with a 3-1 defeat by AFC Mansfield.

Niall Sultan, who scored in that famous Bassetlaw derby win over Worksop, was on the scoresheet with Retford’s consolation on Tuesday night.

They’re back in action on Saturday with a visit to Parkgate, a side currently without a single point.