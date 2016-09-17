Tigers complete signings of three new players

Worksop Town have completed the signings of signings of Charlie Dawes, Jack Andrews and Callum Hartfield.

Dawes, an attacking midfield player, joins the club from Sheffield FC. He started his career at Sheffield Wednesday before signing his first pro-contract at Chesterfield. Whilst at the Spirites he had spells on loan at Matlock and Macclesfield and after leaving Chesterfield he returned to Matlock before joining Sheffield.

Centre-half Andrews joins the club from Heanor Town. He started at Nottingham Forest, during which time he had a spell on loan at Boston United. After leaving Forest he joined Alfreton Town, having a loan spell at Grantham Town. He then joined Rainworth Miners Welfare before signing for Heanor.

Hartfield, the son of former Sheffield United player Charlie Hartfield, is a midfield player whose previous club was Frickley. He has also played for Sheffield FC and Hallam.

Meanwhile, Scott Wesley has left Worksop to join Parkgate.