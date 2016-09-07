Tigers boss Shaw: ‘We make our own problems and get punished’

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw bemoaned the mistakes that cost his side two points at Sandy Lane on Wednesday night.

Tigers were 2-0 up at the break and playing well, but errors allowed Bottesford to come back into the game with two goals of their own.

Shaw admitted it was all going to plan before going to pot.

“I thought we did really well first half, we were superb and started the second half like that,” he said.

“They were always going to have a little go and we made two mistakes again, two mistakes for goals and it cost us.

“They were busy, hard working, I don’t think they had much graft in them.

“It’s disappointing. I think we have really good players and they showed that for the majority of the game and could have won it at the end.”

Shaw said Worksop’s problems were of their own creation.

“We make our own problems. We make a mistake and get punished for it. They make a mistake we don’t punish them.

“But we score great goals and play good football and don’t get the rewards for our endeavours.”

One positive for the manager was new signing Danny Booth, who slotted into the midfield.

“Danny Booth had a great debut, he made a superb start,” said Shaw.

“He’s exactly what we’re missing in there, he’s good on the ball and wants to have a ruck, go and tackle.”

Two players were missing from the squad that lost 3-0 to Retford on Saturday and it looks like neither will play for the club again.

Shaw revealed: “Adam Somes has a serious knee injury, I think that’s him down now, he’s been told by doctors he shouldn’t be playing football with his knees.

“We’ve had a seven day request in for Alex Nightingale from Shirebrook and I’ve not spoken to him since, I think he’s instigated a move.

“He’s not been in contact with the club or me since.”