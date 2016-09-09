Tickets set to go on sale for Forest’s and County’s Hall of Fame induction

The City of Nottingham will host a celebration of football to mark the induction of Nottingham Forest’s European Cup winners and Notts County into Manchester’s National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Footballing heroes from the past and present will join together on November 3 at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham as the Nottingham Forest European Cup winning squads and the oldest professional football club in the world, Notts County, take their rightful place amongst the world’s football elite.

Over 3,000 football fans and enthusiasts are expected to attend the gala event, which is hosted by Nottingham City Council, and celebrate Nottingham’s status as the City of Football.

Nottingham Forest’s very own “Picasso of Football”, John Robertson, will be among the list of star names in attendance as he receives an individual induction into the Hall of Fame.

Fans will get the chance to meet the stars from past and present as they share their favourite goals and moments from Nottingham’s rich footballing history as well as looking forward to the future of football in the City and the achievements of the Nottingham City of Football project. The event will also feature live music and films, further details will be announced over the coming weeks.

John McGovern, Nottingham Forest double European Cup winning captain, commented; “It is an incredible honour for us to be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame and we are grateful to Nottingham City Council for helping us to share this fantastic event with the people of Nottingham.”

Les Bradd, Notts County’s record goal scorer added; “Notts County has a very special place in the world of football and we are delighted to be given such an accolade on what will undoubtedly be a very special night for football in the city.”

Councillor Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council and Portfolio Holder for Strategic Regeneration added; “We are delighted to be hosting such a prestigious event to celebrate football in England’s City of Nottingham.

“We have a proud history of sport, and in particular football, in the City and for both clubs to be recognised in the Hall of Fame is testament to Nottingham as a whole.

“As well as celebrating the rich history of football in Nottingham it is also a time to be excited about the future of football as our status as the City of Football suggests. Participation in football across Nottingham is at an all-time high and the City of Football project continues to break down barriers and get more and more people involved in the beautiful game.”

Amanda Chambers, Managing Director of Nottingham City of Football, added; “This will be a fantastic event to celebrate everything that is great about football in Nottingham, both on and off the field, across all generations, genders and backgrounds and abilities.”

Tickets for A Night with Nottingham’s Hall of Fame Heroes go on sale at 10am on Monday 5 September. Prices are:

- Premium Dinner Package, £90 per person or £900 for a table of 10. Incudes table seats central to the stage, a three-course meal, half a bottle of house wine per person, Hall of Fame programmes, and opportunities to meet the players past and present.

To book the Premium Dinner Package please contact the Hospitality Team on 0843 373 3000 (option 1,2,2).

- Dinner Package, £75 per person or £750 for a table of 10. Includes table seats, a three-course meal, half a bottle of house wine per person, Hall of Fame programmes, and opportunities to meet the players past and present.

- Standard admission/tickets within the tiered seating, £10 adults and £5 children (aged 17 years and under). Includes access to the presentation and official induction into the National Hall of Fame, plus entertainment/live music.

Dinner Packages and standard admission tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/halloffame or via 0843 373 3000, or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA. For standard admission for groups of 10 or more, please contact our Group Sales Executive on 0115 853 3137.

Please note under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Tables are on flat flooring and the seating on each table is unreserved. Table numbers will be allocated nearer the time.

You can arrange transport to this event direct through Motorpoint Arena Nottingham. Book a £2 discounted return travel to any event on NCT buses or NET trams. Click here for more information.