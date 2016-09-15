Tale of two halves as Tigers are edged out by Hemsworth

It was a tale of two contrasting halves as Hemsworth ran out 3-2 winners in an engaging game on Tuesday evening.

The first half was a scrappy affair edged by the home side, who blitzed the Worksop players and gave them no time to settle on the ball, with Tigers struggling to create any real chances.

Hemsworth grabbed their first goal following a mazy run by Brice Tiani, beating Leon Loftus easily and smashing inside the unsighted Jon Kennedy’s near post from outside the box.

Both sides struggled to create, with direct balls easily being dealt with by the centre half at either end.

Neither keeper had much to do until just before the break Adam Scott cut in from the left and saw his dipping effort saved well down low to the keeper’s left.

Half time saw Mark Shaw ring the changes, introducing Matt Booth and Kieran Fenton, and switching to a 3-4-3 formation. Booth changed the dynamic of the game from the off, with Hemsworth unable to deal with his power in the air and hold up play.

Chances came for Worksop, Booth breaking free but hit a low left-footed shot too close to the keeper who saved well down low, and the Tigers rattled a post in a game of ping pong in the Hemsworth area, but to no avail.

Hemsworth’s second goal came against the run of play through Bill Law, a run down the left and his mis-hit cross was deflected past the despairing Kennedy into the far corner.

Scott smashed the post as Tigers rallied, but they were struggling to create a clear cut chance against a very tidy Hemsworth unit. Booth won flick on after flick on but no-one was gambling and making the runs to capitalise.

Finally Tigers pulled one back through Scott. An exquisite cross field pass from Fenton picked out Scott on the right side of the field, he controlled well, took a touch to set him self and smashed into the far corner leaving the keeper with no chance.

Worksop then equalised from the penalty spot. In what looked a soft decision, substitute Mark Fereday burst through and took a tumble after a tangle with a Hemsworth defender, Scott dispatching the penalty emphatically into the top right corner.

The Tigers had their tails up, but like the lightning in the skies above came crashing down to earth minutes later.

Dominque Clarke broke free down the right, Henshaw came across and put in a strong challenge, winning the ball, but the referee adjudged it to have used excessive force and issued the Worksop defender’s marching orders.

Hemsworth made full use of the man advantage, putting pressure on the Tigers defence, eventually scoring a scrappy goal when Rogan Green miss-kicked and sliced a looping effort over the helpless Kennedy into the right corner of the goal.

The Worksop stopper pulled off a fantastic save to his right minutes later to keep the score 3-2, but despite all the direct Worksop pressure through the dominant Booth, the equaliser wouldn’t come.

Worksop: Kennedy 6, Loftus 5 (Fenton 6), Waddle 6, D Booth 6, Henshaw 6, Adams 6, Parkin 6, Pugh 6, Jordan 5 (Fereday 72), Scott 6, Sibenge 6 (M BOOTH 6). Subs not used: Lawrence, Birch.

Hemsworth: Leigh, Tonks, Wilson, Swift, Green, Danville, Tiani, Jones, Law, Guest, Blair. Subs: Smith, Clark, Hayward, Snaith.

Referee: Mr J Starkey.