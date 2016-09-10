Sheffield Wednesday: Win over the Latics can kick-start the Owls’ season

Owls defender Liam Palmer claims a victory over Wigan Athletic today can act as a springboard to bigger and better things.

After coming agonisingly close to going up last season, Wednesday have made a sluggish start this time around, winning just one of their opening five fixtures.

But Worksop-born Palmer remains confident Carlos Carvalhal’s men will turn their results around.

The right-back said: “The expectations are there. We know that.

“We are expected to be up there and it hasn’t been a great start.

“Hopefully now, with time to work on things during the international break, we can start the ball rolling.”

Asked if there has been a hangover to their Play-Off Final disappointment, Palmer said: “I don’t think there has been but obviously it’s in the back of your mind.

“Like a lot of people have said, and I know the manager has stressed, we want to use that disappointment.

“We have come up against some tough tests, good sides, and I know the gaffer wants us to use our last game as the hallmark for our identity as a team. We are back to where he wants us to be.

“The way we played in the first half, then scoring a goal late on, it always feels like you have gained a point rather than lost two.”

He has challenged his teammates to be more clinical in the final third.

“The lads are creating the chances, getting in the box and right areas; it’s just that last touch which we need to brush up on,” he said.

