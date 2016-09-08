Sheffield Wednesday: Will Buckley vows to fight for Owls place

Loan winger Will Buckley is determined to prove to Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal he is worthy of a regular starting berth.

The 26-year-old has made just one start and two substitute appearances since arriving on a temporary basis from Premier League side Sunderland last month.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal elected to leave Buckley on the bench as his Wednesday side battled back to secure a draw at Brentford before the international break. But despite his lack of match action, Buckley insists he is enjoying life at Hillsborough.

“I’m loving it here,” he told The Star. “I know I have to stay patient and keep doing what I’m doing.

“I knew when I signed I was coming into a good squad and we added some top quality before the window closed.

“The manager knows he’s got a lot of players to choose from and it’s down to him to pick the 11 and the rest have to stay patient, work hard and take their chance when they get in.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The former Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion wide man played the full match and scored in the Under-23s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Buckley conceded: “It was good to get 90 minutes under my belt. It was a tough game.

“It was a very competitive local team. Both teams pushed hard for the win at the end.

“I feel my sharpness and fitness is improving and playing in games like that will only help me.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter