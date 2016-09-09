Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher will score goals for Owls, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal reckons it is only a matter of time before Steven Fletcher opens his Owls account.

The centre forward has failed to score in five Wednesday outings but found the back of the net while away on international duty with Scotland last week. He stepped up off the bench and registered in their 5-1 success at Malta.

Carvalhal told The Star: “It’s good for Steven and good for us when we see the players in the national team doing well. It means we are helping the players to play at the highest level.

“I’m happy for Steven he scored one and assisted another. He’s a player who can score goals without pressure.

“We are not putting presasure on our strikers like him, Hooper, Nando, Nuhiu and Lucas. They will score goals in the future.”

Wednesday have not scored from open play since their victory over Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season but Carvalhal is not concerned by their goal shortage.

The Portuguese chief said: “We created enough chances to win three or four games in the last two.

“We won games last season 3-0 that we didn’t create the number of chances we created at Brentford.

“But this is football and it can happen. I would be very worried if we went into the games and did not create chances and we did not play well.

“If the players didn’t play with heart and soul I would be very worried.

“With the players we have, it could be just one click, one moment.

“Players like Hooper, Fletcher, Forestieri, Nuhiu, Joao, Reach, Abdi, Lee, Bannan, Wallace can all score goals, all these players can score a goal in one second.”

The Owls host Wigan Athletic tomorrow aiming to halt a five-match winless run.

“Wigan are a good, organised side,” he said. “It will be very tough like all the games in the Championship. We expect difficulties.

“But we have had a week to prepare for the game and I think we will be ready to give a strong answer.”

