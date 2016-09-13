Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher is loving life at Owls

After a frustrating start to his Owls career, Steven Fletcher is now fit, firing and loving life at S6.

The striker had his Wednesday debut cut short following a nasty aerial collision with Aston Villa’s Tommy Elphick on the opening weekend of the season. The head wound Fletcher suffered required 10 stitches.

The 29-year-old, signed on a free-transfer over the summer following his release by Sunderland, failed to get off the mark before the international break but rediscovered his goal-scoring touch while on duty with Scotland. He netted as a second half substitute in their World Cup qualifying win over Malta and he capped off a good week by finally grabbing his first goal in Owls colours at the sixth time of asking in their come-from-behind triumph over Wigan Athletic.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“I’m enjoying it here,” he told The Star. “It was nice to help Scotland and Wednesday win so I’m happy.

“I’m looking forward to Bristol City on Tuesday and hopefully we can get another win.”

When quizzed on whether he has set a goal target for the season, Fletcher said: “Not really. It was just a relief to get off the mark against Wigan.

“I just want to play, put good performances in and get goals. As long as I help the team I’m happy.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The 29-year-old dovetailed effectively with Gary Hooper when he entered the fray in the final half an hour last weekend.

“It was good when Gaz came on; I think I made more passes to him than anybody else and he was only on the pitch for 30 minutes!” quipped Fletcher.

“It was good to get a bit of time together and for the manager to see us together.

“I think the partnership is going to be big for us. There’s obviously another 40 matches to go so I’m sure we are going to get plenty of chances to play together.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter