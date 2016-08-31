Sheffield Wednesday: Owls search for new recruits could go down to the wire

Sheffield Wednesday’s attempts to strengthen their squad could go right up to tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has made it crystal clear he still wants to bring in a new left-back and left winger.

“Those positions are the priority and let’s see if we achieve that or not,” he said. “The market is not easy.”

The Owls are understood to have recently expressed an interest in Rubin Kazan’s Chris Mavinga and Braga winger Pedro Santos.

And Wednesday are also big admirers of Middlesbrough’s Adam Reach, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Preston North End. Reports last night suggested the Owls were considering tabling a bid for the left-sided player.

Mavinga, meanwhile, has claimed on social media that the Championship club want to sign him.

Mavinga, who failed to make a single appearance in a two-year stint at Liverpool, said: “I haven’t signed yet but I’m glad to hear from #swfc is interested in me ... Let’s see guys !!!!”

He went on to say he “would like” to move to Hillsborough but has one year left on his Kazan contract.

Although Wednesday’s main objective is to bolster their first-team squad, there is a possibility Carvalhal may allow some of his fringe players to leave on a temporary or permanent basis.

Carvalhal has stated Claude Dielna, Lewis McGugan and Sergiu Bus are not part of his long-term plans. The trio have not been allocated squad numbers.

