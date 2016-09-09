Sheffield Wednesday: Owls refuse to rush George Hirst’s development

Owls Under-23s coach Neil Thompson has expressed his delight over George Hirst’s progress - for club and country.

It has been a meteoric rise to the top for Hirst, who is the son of Wednesday legend David.

Having impressed in the Owls’ youth teams, the 17-year-old made his league debut in the club’s EFL Cup exit at Cambridge United last month.

To cap off a fine few weeks for the striker, he stepped up a level to score twice for the England Under-18s in their victory over Israel on Monday.

“George did terrific for the Under-18s; he scored a couple of goals and put in a good performance,” Thompson told The Star. “It is good for him and the club.

“It shows we are on the right lines with what we are trying to do and long may it continue.”

England Under-18s head coach Neil Dewsnip also singled Hirst out for praise after their comfortable victory.

He said: “George is a real handful in front of goal. He is a threat and has more to come I’m sure.”

The highly-rated attacker penned his maiden pro contract last March, committing his future to the Championship club until 2018.

Thompson said: “George has shown a lot of promise. He’s still just a second year scholar.

“He’s only 17 but is doing very well. We have to give him time to develop.

“With young kids, you’ve just got to be patient and let them grow. George is going to fill out and physically get better.

“He’s going to improve his knowledge the more he plays.”

Thompson is predicting a bright future for Hirst.

“One thing George has got is a fantastic work ethic,” he said.

“His attitude is spot on and he has scored goals throughout all his academy years. He’s done it at Under-18s and Under-21s level and at international level.

“He has just got to keep his foot on the pedal but I know George and I know he will do.

“We will keep him grounded on that and I’m sure his dad will.”

