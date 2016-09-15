Sheffield Wednesday: Happy Fernando Forestieri vows to give his all for Owls cause

The smile is back on Fernando Forestieri’s face.

The striker is in a happy place again following the toughest period of his Owls career.

Forestieri leads the celebrations after Kieran Lee's winner against Bristol City

His days at Hillsborough looked in serious doubt when he refused to travel to Norwich City last month.

But the former Watford man apologised for his “unprofessional and unacceptable” actions and a line was drawn under the matter.

Forestieri was swiftly reintegrated back into the team and the little maestro is starting to hit top form.

Despite being left out of the starting line-up in Tuesday’s fine come-from-behind victory over Bristol City, Forestieri admits he is enjoying his football.

“I am so happy because Carlos [Carvalhal] has shown support to me and my team-mates also,” he told The Star. “If I play, I am happy and if I don’t play, I am also - although I obviously want to play 90 minutes and want to score.

“But maybe Carlos thinks I am tired and he wants someone else to play for me. But it didn’t matter (against Bristol) because I came on and tried to give everything to help the team.”

Head coach Carvalhal said a half-time pep talk helped inspire the Owls’ rousing second-half comeback against the Robins.

“I spoke very calm,” said Carvalhal. “In different situations, I get very angry and upset and I kick some bottles in the dressing room but it was not the time.”

Wednesday’s players responded to Carvalhal’s rallying cry as they fought back from two goals down to clinch back-to-back home victories after strikes by Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee.

Forestieri said: “In the first 45 minutes, we made our own mistakes and did not play compact and in the second half, we played much better. We showed fight in the team. It does not matter who is in the starting 11 or who is on the bench. Everyone helped to win the game.

“We showed we have the heart to fight with all teams.

“Against Brentford and in the last game against Wigan, the changing room was so close and that is most important. In every league, whether it is the Championship or Premier League, if you have a good changing room, you can do everything.

“It is not about just one player; it is all the players and those on the bench also. We need to have all the players.”

Lee completed the thrilling turnaround deep into added on time after an intricate passing move.

“When Kieran scored, it was the same as if I score,” said Forestieri, who has registered twice this season. “I was so happy for him because he gave us three points.

“For his goal, everyone helped; [Adam] Reach, Ross Wallace and everyone. We all made his goal.

“Steven Fletcher is also an amazing player because he scores and runs and does everything.

“I think Kieran and the team deserved it.”

