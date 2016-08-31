Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls loanee Aiden McGeady joins Preston on a season-long loan

Preston have signed Everton winger Aiden McGeady on loan from the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has been out of favour at Goodison Park since the turn of the year when he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

McGeady was granted leave from international duty to complete the deal, although the player remained in Dublin.

“I didn’t want the risk of it not happening by going to the game,” said McGeady.

“It is obviously Robbie Keane’s last game but there is paperwork that has to get signed and I thought I might have to do a medical today so I was anxious about what might happen.

“But the manager was fine with me, he understood the situation, so I stayed behind when the team left and got all the paperwork through and sorted it out myself - I could probably be my own agent.”

Preston boss Simon Grayson said: “It’s a fantastic signing for us. He’s got pace, good feet, good delivery, so I think he is really good signing for us, a real coup given his pedigree and the clubs that he has played for previously.”

*Ex-Owls left back Rhoys Wiggins has joined Birmingham City on a six-month loan.

