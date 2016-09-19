Sheffield Wednesday: Derby County fans set to raise cash for wife of Owls fitness coach

A bucket collection will be held at Derby County’s EFL Cup match at home to Liverpool tomorrow night to raise cash for a mum-of-four fighting for life.

More than 50 volunteers are set to lend their support to Hayley Kalinins, the wife of Sheffield Wednesday fitness coach Andy Kalinins, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 incurable secondary breast cancer in July 2011.

The volunteers will do the bucket collection from 6pm outside the stadium before the third round clash.

Hayley, who lives in Derby, is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment, which is designed to boost the body’s natural defences to fight cancer.

After medics said there was no more treatment options available in the UK, Hayley, 35, headed to a specialist clinic in Germany in an attempt to extend her life.

Hayley, a sales assistant, has already undergone over 80 gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and surgery and insists the treatment in Germany is her only chance of survival.

To pay for the treatment, the 35-year-old set up an online fundraising page earlier this year, with around £150,000 raised so far, most of which has already been spent at the German clinic.

Hayley, a mum to two boys aged eight and 10, and two girls aged five and 15, requires another £100,000 to complete the last stretch of treatment. Without more cash, she will be unable to continue her treatment, which she needs every three weeks.

“I have been having treatment at the clinic in Germany since Easter,” said Hayley. “After eight weeks it revealed significant remission in all tumours across my lungs.

“The doctor thought that was an incredible result.”

Kind-hearted Owls striker Fernando Forestieri and his wife Andria donated £10,000 to Hayley to help pay for her life saving treatment last week.

“Fernando Forestieri has always been very supportive to our treatment,” said Hayley, who admitted she was “totally blown” away by the gesture. “A lot of footballers get a lot of bad press. But he’s genuinely lovely and caring.

“He just turned up and said he had wanted to make a donation to the fund. He said he was happy for it to be publicly announced. He gave us the money there and then in cash. We went straight to the bank as we didn’t want that kind of money hanging around.”

