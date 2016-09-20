Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal refuses to rush Marco Matias return

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal is refusing to put a timescale on when Marco Matias will next be available for selection.

The former Nacional forward, who played 22 times for the Owls last campaign, has yet to feature this season, having failed to recover from a groin problem.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Marco is still recovering but is in a good way. He’s on the pitch but he’s not 100 per cent.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on him and put pressure on the players who have injuries.

“If I say five days or one week, I put them under pressure to come back then. The pressure is the enemy of the profession.”

It has been a frustrating period for Matias, who caught the eye in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly wins over Chesterfield and Benfica.

“Marco started well in pre-season and then he got this problem,” admitted Carvalhal. “But that is the life of a footballer.

“It is not something that we can control or is in our hands.”

