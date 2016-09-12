Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan is enjoying new Owls role

Fans favourite Barry Bannan is relishing his new role in the Sheffield Wednesday side this campaign.

The ex-Aston Villa trainee was mainly deployed by head coach Carlos Carvalhal on the left flank last time around.

But Carvalhal has switched Bannan, who was named in the Championship PFA team of the year last season, into his preferred central midfield spot.

Bannan, who has won his place back in the Scotland national team, said: “I have played a lot deeper this season whereas I was playing wider last year.

“It has been a different position for me but I enjoy playing there. I want to get forward and score goals but I need to do my job for the team.

“I have grown up wanting to attack but now I’m concentrating more on helping the team and starting from deeper. It is something I have really enjoyed and I have got on the ball more. It has been good.”

The influential 26-year-old is expected to start against Bristol City tomorrow night, having shrugged off a groin problem.

“There is still a lot of running to be done in that position,” stressed Bannan. “When you think about it, there are a lot of players who are attacking so when it breaks down, it is usually me who has to deal with it!

“It is a tough position but I’m enjoying it and improving different parts of my game which is only going to make me a stronger player as the years go on.”

Bannan and Daniel Pudil (cramp) are likely to line-up versus the Robins while David Jones is in contention to return after serving a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, the Owls Under-23s, featuring Urby Emanuelson, Glenn Loovens and Modou Sougou, drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Middlewood Road today. Matt Penney and Devante Rodney netted for the hosts.

